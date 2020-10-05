Back in August 2020, there were reports of how actress Kajal Aggarwal had gotten engaged to a businessman named Gautam. Buzz surrounding her wedding had begun when the actress, in November 2019, had said that she will be getting married soon. It was reported that she has got engaged to a businessman in August 2020, in an intimate affair, which saw popular Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas in attendance. Kajal Aggarwal To Get Married To Businessman Gautam Kitchlu!.

Just this morning, there were reports of how the actress is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai soon. While Kajal did not release any statement until now, her latest Instagram post , we believe is her confirming that matters of her heart are moving in the right direction. Kajal Aggarwal Gets Secretly Engaged To A Businessman? (Read Details).

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🤍 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

She posted a simple heart and also captioned her post with a heart emoji. Reports state that Kajal and Gautam's wedding will take place in a Mumbai 5-star and will be a 2-day affair with close family and friends in attendance. Coming back to the picture, well, a picture sure does speak a 1000 words now, doesn't it?

