Jailer is the upcoming movie starring Rajinikanth in the leading role along with an ensemble cast. The film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The expectations from Jailer are sky-rocketing, however, the end results will be known only after it hits the silver screens. The teaser, promo videos, trailer, songs and all have created hype amongst movie buffs. Jailer promises to be high on action and drama and the showcase video offered glimpse of the same. Jailer USA Premiere: Rajinikanth – Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film To Hit US Theatres on August 9!

The action-packed entertainer Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. From the film’s stellar star cast to its plot and more details, let’s take a look at them. Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth and Nelson's Movie Promises Mass Action Entertainment with Style and Substance (Watch Trailer Video).

Cast – Rajinikanth would be seen playing the leading role and Mohanlal would be seen in an extended cameo. Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Muthuvel Pandian is a strict yet empathetic jailer who learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison, where he sets out to stop them.”

Watch The Video Of Jailer Showcase Below:

Release Date – The film is all set to be released in theatres on August 10. However, the Rajinikanth starrer would be hitting the US theatres on August 9.

Review – The reviews for the movie Jailer are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

