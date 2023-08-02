The much-anticipated film Jailer, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, has stirred excitement among fans as the makers shared an enticing showcase video directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The video portrays Rajinikanth in two compelling avatars - one as a composed family man and the other as a determined man on a mission. Adding to the anticipation, Jailer boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, and Yogi Babu, among others. With Anirudh's music, Vijay Kartik Kannan's cinematography, and R Nirmal's editing, the film, produced by Sun Pictures, is set to hit theaters on August 10, promising an enthralling cinematic experience. Jailer: Plot of Rajinikanth and Mohanlal’s Upcoming Action Thriller Revealed.