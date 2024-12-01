Anju Joseph is a renowned Malayalam playback singer, celebrated for her soulful voice and significant contributions to the Malayalam film industry. Currently, she is in the spotlight for her second marriage. She took to social media to announce her marriage to Adithya Parameswaran, sharing a series of photos from their intimate register marriage ceremony, which took place in the presence of their loved ones. If you're curious to know more about Anju, here are the details. Anju Joseph Second Wedding: Malayalam Playback Singer Marries Adithya Parameswaran, Shares Marriage Registration Photos.

Anju Joseph’s Singing Career

Anju Joseph made her singing debut in 2011 with the hit song “Nannaavoola” from the film Doctor Love. Before this, she participated in the reality show Idea Star Singer Season 4 and was a third runner-up on Gandharva Sangeetham. Following her debut, Anju lent her melodious voice to several popular songs in Malayalam cinema, including tracks from Ormakalil Oru Manjukaalam, Alamara and Avarude Raavukal. She also co-hosted Super 4 Season 2 on television. In addition to singing, Anju showcased her acting skills in the 2022 comedy-drama Archana 31 Not Out.

Singer Anju Joseph

Anju Joseph Marriage

Anju Joseph's wedding to Adithya Parameswaran is her second marriage. She was previously married to Anoop John, a reality show director, before they separated. Following their separation, Anju married Adithya in an intimate ceremony. Malayalam TV Actors Divya Sreedhar and Kriss Venugopal Tie the Knot in Intimate Wedding Ceremony at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala (Watch Video).

Anju Joseph's Husband Adithya Parameswaran

Anju Joseph remains a well-known figure in the Malayalam music industry, appreciated for both her singing talent and personal growth.

