After entertaining fans with her acting for more than a decade, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently ventured into production with the Telugu film Subham. The movie, directed by Praveen Kandregula, was bankrolled by Samantha's banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, and released in theatres on May 9, 2025. At the Apsara Awards 2025, Samantha marked a significant milestone in her career by completing 15 years in the Telugu industry. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was her unexpected appearance with her former mother-in-law, actress Amala Akkineni, in their first public appearance together since her split with Naga Chaitanya. ‘New Beginnings’: Samantha Ruth Pabhu Posts Picture of Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, As She Announces Her Debut Production ‘Subham’ (See Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives Applause From Ex-Mother-in-Law Amala Akkineni

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amala Akkineni recently came together for the Apsara Awards 2025. In a promo shared from the event on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen stepping on the stage in a beautiful yellow saree. At the ceremony, she was honoured for completing 15 years in the Telugu industry. After receiving an award presented to her by Jayasudha, Samantha thanked the Telugu audience for being a constant support throughout her career.

She said, "The Telugu industry has given me everything. This is my karmabhoomi (workplace). I promise to always put the Telugu audience first." Amala Akkineni could be seen warmly clapping and smiling as Samantha delivered the emotional speech of gratitude. Fans were thrilled to see the continued mutual respect between the two accomplished women. FYI: Amala Akkineni is Naga Chaitanya's stepmother, Nagarjuna Akkineni's second wife. The Thandel actor is Nagarjuna's son from his first wife, Lakshmi Daggubati.

Amala Akkineni Moved As Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured at Apasara Awards 2025

Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been grabbing headlines over the past few days due to her personal life. The actress is reportedly dating her Citadel: Honey Bunny director, Raj Nidimoru, following her split from Naga Chaitanya. The rumours began after the actress was seen in public with Raj and shared a series of social media pictures. The duo have maintained their silence on the rumours. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Moving In Together? Here’s the Truth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The movie also marked her acting debut. The actors began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. They mutually separated in 2021. After their divorce, Naga Chaitanya found love again and got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

