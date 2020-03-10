Jr NTR Celebrates Holi with Wife Pranathi and Children, RRR Actor Wishes Fans on the Auspicious Occasion

Jr NTR with his Family celebrates Holi 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jr NTR is one of the most loved actors of Tollywood. Fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of this actor on the internet. The superstar who is currently busy with the upcoming magnum opus RRR is not super-active on Instagram unlike others. But whenever he shares any pictures, it takes the internet by storm. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the hunk of Telugu cinema has shared an adorable family picture, in which he is seen posing with his wife Pranathi and two adorable children. Jr NTR has extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans on this beautiful festival of Holi. Holi 2020: Mahesh Babu Wishes Fans on the Festival of Colors, Requests Everyone to Avoid Gatherings.

Jr NTR and his adorable family is seen twinning in white coloured outfits. Well, most of them opt for white on this lovely occasion. The fabulous four are seen drenched in colours. This happy selfie is proof that Jr NTR and his family have had a great time together playing Holi. While sharing the picture on Instagram he wrote, “Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli”. Fans of the actor are all hearts for this picture and have even left a comment on it. They’re indeed happy to see Jr NTR’s pic with his family. NTR 30 Confirmed! Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR Are Coming Together for Their Second Movie (View Pic).

Jr NTR And His Family

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in RRR, a film directed by SS Rajamouli. He’ll be sharing screen space with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in this period drama. The actor has also teamed up with Trivikram for a film that is tentatively titled as NTR30.