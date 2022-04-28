Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released in the theatres on April 28, on the occasion of Samantha's birthday. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film revolves around two women who fall for the same man. Having said that, as per the reviews, the romantic-comedy flick has garnered positive reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara’s Rom-Com Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens!

Watch Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Three-Way Relationship Looks Amusing (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal sees Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Khatija Begum, Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo and Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly in major roles. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Prabhu Ganesan and Kala, among others. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is currently running in cinema halls near you.

