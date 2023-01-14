Kalyanam Kamaneeyam stars Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead. The Telugu rom-com released in theatres today and has opened to mixed response from the audience. Some have even labelled Anil Kumar Aalla’s directorial as a perfect Sankranthi treat. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Vaarasudu: Telugu Version of Thalapathy Vijay – Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on January 14!

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Kalyanam Kamaneeyam 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Tamilrockers, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Tamilrockers HD Download, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download Pagalworld, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download Openload, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download Tamilrockers, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download Movierulz, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Movie Download 720p, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Download 480p, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Download bolly4u, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Michael Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on February 3 (View Poster).

Apart from Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Varisu, Kuttey, Ved among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).