A. Harsha's upcoming Telugu language film Bhimaa stars Gopichand in the lead role. The high-voltage action film is the actor's 31st film and will be released in theatres soon. Bhimaa has already created much buzz with its captivating trailer, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the film's release. Gopichand will be seen as a cop in the upcoming action-adventure film. The film is helmed by A Harsha. Bhimaa: Makers Drop New Poster from Gopichand’s Upcoming Action Entertainer; Film to Hit Big Screens on This Date (See Pic).

Now, ahead of the film's release, here are some of the key details about the film below. Gopichand 31 is Bhimaa: Title and First Look of Actor's Upcoming Film Unveiled on His Birthday (View Pic).

Cast: Alongside Gopichand, the movie also stars Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu, among others, also play key roles.

Plot: In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents occur at a temple. Gopichand plays a cop in the film who embarks on a mission to crack it down. The film promises a unique blend of action and fantasy, guaranteeing a thrilling experience for viewers.

Watch the Trailer of Bhimaa Here:

Certification: Gopichand starrer Bhimaa has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A rating.

Release Date: KK Radhamohan-backed Bhimaa, starring Gopichand, will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivrati, March 8, 2024.

Review: The reviews of Bhimaa are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as and when the reviews for Gopichand's film are out.

