Karthik Sivakumar better known as Karthi by his fans has been blessed with a baby boy. Yes, it's celebration time for the South star. The actor took to his social media handle and updated fans with this good news. Karthi is married to Ranjani Chinnaswamy. The Kaithi actor in the announcement post thanked the doctors and nurses who helped him and his betterhalf deliver a child. He mentioned how it has been a life-changing experience and urged everyone to bless the newborn. Well, this is indeed a good news and just like us even his fans rejoiced and congratualted the star online. Happy Birthday, Karthi! A Look At The 5 Finest Roles Played By The Kollywood Actor.

"Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!," he wrote. Even Karthi's younger brother Suriya Sivakumar thanked the doctor on social media. Congratulations to the couple! Thambi First Look: Karthi and Jyothika's Film With Jeethu Joseph Gets a Title, Teaser Date OUT.

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can't thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 20, 2020

Karthi already has daughter namely Umayaal who was born in 2013. Karthi had tied the knot with his wife on 3rd July, 2011. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karthi has Sulthan alongside Rashmika Mandana and also Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Stay tuned!

