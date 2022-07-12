Actor Nihkil Siddhartha has confirmed the postponement of Karthikeya 2, one of the most anticipated Telugu films in recent times. With a few amendments to the release dates of other movies in the same timeline, the makers of the film had to postpone it. The movie's release can happen in the first week of August. Karthikeya 2 Trailer: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher’s Film Promises To Be An Enthralling Mystery Thriller (Watch Video).

In answer to one of his Twitter followers, Nikhil stated that the film will not be released on July 22, but rather in the first week of August. He also apologised to those who had purchased tickets to watch the ticket in the United Kingdom and assured them that the money will be repaid. "But sorry.. the movie is not releasing on July22nd.. but In August 1st week Apologies to the Amazing ppl who booked tickets for the premiere show.. will get it refunded", Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet reads. Karthikeya 2: Anupam Kher Roped In To Play Dhanvantri in Nikhil Siddhartha’s Telugu Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

But sorry.. the movie is not releasing on July22nd.. but In August 1st week 🥹 Apologies to the Amazing ppl who booked tickets for the premiere show.. will get it refunded 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Uzi5pIs16r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 11, 2022

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran star in the film 'Karthikeya 2', which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupam Kher has a key part in this film, which also stars Aditya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and others. Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie has Kaala Bhairava's music.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).