The makers of director RJ Balaji's eagerly awaited action thriller, Karuppu, on Wednesday released the teaser of the film to mark the birthday of the film's lead actor Suriya. Taking to its X timeline, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl sir, we’re thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu #KaruppuTeaser." Suriya Birthday: Celebrating His Stellar Filmography, 5 Must-Watch Movies (Watch Videos).

The makers of the film, in the first few seconds of the teaser itself, give an idea of the nature of Suriya's character in the film. The teaser begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice." We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name - Karuppu as well.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Karuppu’:

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking." Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles. Actor Vishnu Manchu Reveals Dream ‘Ramayana’ Project From Ravana’s Perspective, Wants These Top Stars To Play Ram and Sita (Read To Know).

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's Bigil, Jawan and Mersal R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

