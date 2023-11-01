KD-The Devil: Ramesh Aravind Joins Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sanjay Dutt in Prem's Directorial (View Pic)

Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind has been roped in to star in the upcoming film KD-The Devil. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead and is an action entertainer based on true events from the Bangalore of 1970s. Ramesh Aravind will be seen essaying the role of Dharma in the film. The look of his character was also unveiled on Wednesday. From the looks it appears that he plays a righteous character in the film, as he can be seen riding a scooter with a bloodied weapon in his hand wearing a pair of spectacles and a blazer. KD–The Devil: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares New Poster! Actress Unveils Her ‘Satyavati’ Look from Her Film (View Pic).

See Ramesh Aravind's Look Here:

Aravind has appeared in over 140 films including several Tamil films. He has won and been nominated for numerous awards including the Karnataka State Awards for Best Actor. He received the Best Story Award for his script for Hoomale.

KD – The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran. The film, presented by KVN Productions, has been directed by Prem. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

