No other movie in Malayalam cinema has been discussed as much as L2: Empuraan. Fans have dissected every piece of information about the film—from posters to trailers - with the same enthusiasm that Marvel fans exhibit for MCU films and shows. From speculated star-studded cameos (most of which were debunked by the team beforehand) to potential plot twists, the internet was flooded with fan theories. At one point, it became almost impossible to browse social media without encountering a new theory or casting rumour. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

Some of these speculations turned out to be true, but the more far-fetched ones did not. L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, hit theatres on March 27, launching with a stellar box-office performance. However, critical reception has been more mixed. Anyone who watched the film purely for surprise cameos likely left disappointed - though Prithviraj and his lead star Mohanlal had already warned fans in pre-release interviews not to expect major surprises in that regard.

While there are some SPOILERS ahead, read on if you plan to watch L2: Empuraan with grand fan theories in mind.

Fan Theory 1 - Mammootty as Khureshi or Ab'raam

Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse (Photo Credit: X)

One prevailing theory suggested that Stephen Nedumpally’s alter-ego, Khureshi Ab'raam, derived his name from another figure - rumoured to be played by Mammootty. However, not only is this theory unsubstantiated in the sequel, but Mammootty is entirely absent from the movie. If you’re eager to see Mammootty and Mohanlal share the screen, you’ll have to wait for Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film. ‘L2: Empuraan’: ‘Rooting for You, Dear Lal and Prithvi’! Mammootty’s Sweet Wish for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Will Win Your Hearts!

Fan Theory 2 - Aamir Khan as the Chinese Antagonist

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: PTI)

After fans accepted that Don Lee wouldn’t be appearing as the mysterious Chinese gangster teased in early posters and trailers, speculation turned to Rick Yune. However, when Prithviraj withheld Yune’s character poster, some fans theorised that it wasn’t the Hollywood actor after all. Instead, because the back profile resembled Aamir Khan, speculation arose that the Bollywood star was making his Malayalam debut. In the end, Rick Yune did portray the Chinese gangster, though it remains unclear why his casting generated so much buzz. As for why Prithviraj kept it under wraps before the release - well, the next point may answer it...

Fan Theory 3 - The Chinese Gangster is the Main Antagonist

A Still From Empuraan Trailer

Although Rick Yune’s character appears in the film, he only makes an appearance toward the climax, setting up the third instalment. Instead, the actual antagonist is Bajrangi, a hardline Hindu extremist leader played by Abhimanyu Singh, alongside his cousin, played by Sukant Goel.

Fan Theory 4 - Zayed Masood Turns Against His Boss

A Still From Empuraan Trailer

A moment in the trailer hinted that Zayed Masood, Khureshi Ab’raam’s fiercely loyal lieutenant, might betray his boss. Given that the trailer briefly touched on his origin story (which involved the 2002 Gujarat riots), audiences expected a more significant role for him. While Zayed does indeed have a larger presence in the sequel, most of it is through flashbacks featuring his younger self. Prithviraj Sukumaran, reprising the role, only appears in the second half of the film - similar to Lucifer. As for the betrayal? It doesn’t happen. Instead, it’s Tovino Thomas’ Jathin Ramdas who is portrayed in morally grey shades. ‘L2: Empuraan’: From Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz’ to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, 7 Most Expensive Malayalam Movies Released to Date and How They Fared at Box Office.

Fan Theory 5 - Shah Rukh Khan Cameos in the Movie

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: X)

This was perhaps the wildest rumour of all. It gained so much traction that Mohanlal and Prithviraj were asked about it in an interview, where Mohanlal jokingly claimed that SRK’s scenes were shot but would be included in the deleted scenes. While King Khan does not appear in the film, there was a moment that briefly made this writer think otherwise. When Govardhan (Indrajith Sukumaran) travels to Alibaug to meet one of Khureshi Ab’raam’s confidants, it seemed like a grand reveal was imminent. Instead, the confidant turned out to be... Anthony Perumbavoor. What a letdown!

Fan Theory 6 - The Illuminati Has a Larger Role

Alleged Illuminati Symbol on US Dollar

Lucifer introduced Malayali audiences to the mysterious and mythical secret organisation, the Illuminati, hinting at Khureshi Ab’raam’s connection to it. Fans speculated that the sequel would delve deeper into the Illuminati and perhaps other secret societies like the Freemasons, Bohemian Grove, and even Emperor Ashoka’s fabled Nine Unknown Men. But as Malayalis love to say in jest—unda! The Illuminati isn’t even mentioned in the sequel. Instead, the film introduces two powerful crime syndicates - God Axis, led by the Shien Triad, and Khureshi Ab’raam’s own nexus.

Fan Theory 7 - L2: Empuraan Would Explore Khureshi Ab’raam's Origin Story

A Still From Empuraan Trailer

No. That revelation is reserved for the third instalment - a certainty teased in the epilogue, with Pranav Mohanlal (the writer dropping a resigned sigh) portraying a younger Khureshi Ab’raam in a 1981-set sequence. The only backstory L2: Empuraan delves into is Zayed Masood’s: as a boy, he loses his family in the Gujarat riots, in a violent attack orchestrated by Bajrangi, and is rescued from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) indoctrination by Khureshi Ab’raam.

