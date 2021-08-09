Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and sought-after stars from Tollywood. Thanks to his charming personality, he is a heartthrob among fans. Not just an actor, he is also a well-known producer and a philanthropist. Mahesh Babu's films are often superhit and the best part is that they are loved by critics and audiences alike. Even after being a huge name down South, the actor is humble and a down-to-earth person. And as the superstar celebrates his 46th birthday on August 9, let's revisit some of his hit songs that are simply amazing. Mahesh Babu Birthday: 5 Mass Entertainers That Featured This Tollywood’s Handsome Hunk!

Padara Padara

From the film Maharshi, this song will make you respect the Indian farmers and their hard work in the field. It's a fast track and sees Mahesh Babu as the hero. Right from the lyrics to the voice of Shankar Mahadevan, everything blends in supremely well.

Boom Boom

Up next, we have a completely different kind of track as compared to the first one on this list. From the movie, Spyder, the song is fun and will make you groove to the catchy tunes. Not to miss, Mahesh Babu's dancing moves.

Hare Rama

This peppy number from the film Okkadu is next level. The track is focused on Hindu gods namely Rama and Krishna, which sees Mahesh Babu in a lively mode dancing to the music. A must song to listen to if you are the actor's fan. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: On Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, Makers To Drop a Glimpse of the Superstar From the Actioner!

Piliche

Piliche from the movie Khaleja sees the actor looking way too cute! This particular song is a fan favourite, thanks to its BGM and lyrics. The way the lead stars romance with their eyes in the melody is fabulous. A perfect energetic track!

Jagadame

From Mahesh Babu's hit movie Pokiri, Jagadame is a mass number that can be termed as one of the most popular songs ever in the actor's career. The track tells us more about the badass gangster character played by Mahesh in the flick. Watch!

That's it, guys! These are some of the iconic songs of the birthday boy which need to be on the playlist if you adore him. Having said that, the superstar is in news these days for his Sankranthi 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. LatestLY wishes Mahesh Babu a very happy birthday!

