Thalapathy Vijay's 64th movie which has been titled Master, has made his fans await even a small glimpse for a ling long long time now. Initially set for a 2020 release, the movie has now been pushed to 2021 and also recently denied reports of going the OTT way. And while the makers of the movie have promised Thalapathy fans a grand theatrical release for Master, here is a Diwali gift. Thalapathy 64 Is Now Master: Vijay Sets the Internet on Fire With His Intriguing Look in the First Poster of the Film (View Pic).

Yes, Master makers have announced that they will be dropping the teaser of the film on November 14, the occasion of Diwali at 6 pm on Sun TV. The announcement was followed by another sweet surprise for Vijay fans - a fresh new and exciting poster of Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi Reveals He’s Playing a Very Cruel Character in Master.

Check Out Their Announcement Below:

Master is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also written the movie. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators, the movie stars Malavika Mohanna opposite Vijay and Vijay Sethupati as the antagonist. Master also has actors Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting pivotal roles. Master will also release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, along with Tamil.

