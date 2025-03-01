Tamannaah Bhatia has firmly refuted allegations connecting her to a cryptocurrency scam worth INR 2.4 crore. The actress has unequivocally denied any involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities and expressed her determination to pursue legal action against the dissemination of such falsehoods. Emphasising her commitment to protecting her reputation, she stressed the importance of addressing the spread of baseless rumours and ensuring accountability for those responsible. Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case Linked to HPZ Token App, No Incriminating Charges Found – Reports.

Tamannaah Bhatia Slams False Reports

In a recent statement to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia urged media to refrain from perpetuating unfounded rumours. “It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours,” she told the portal. “In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action," her statement continued, the actress added. ‘Odela 2’ Teaser Unveiled at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj! Tamannaah Bhatia As Shiva Shakthi Battles Evil Forces To Protect Villagers (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

What Is Cryptocurrency Fraud Case?

On February 28, multiple reports claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are likely to be questioned by the Puducherry Police in connection with an alleged cryptocurrency scam. The report further stated that Ashokan, a Puducherry resident, filed a complaint claiming he and 10 others were duped of INR 2.4 crore by a Coimbatore-based firm. Ashokan alleged that Tamannaah attended the company’s 2022 launch event, while Kajal was present at a subsequent function in Mahabaleshwar. The police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, workwise, Tamannaah will next be seen as a sadhvi in the upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2.

