Naga Chaitanya is one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema. The Tollywood hunk has won audiences’ hearts over the years with his impressive works. Son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Daggubati, Chay, as he is fondly called, stepped into the world of acting with the film Josh. But before he ventured into the glamorous world of showbiz, Chay did acting course in Mumbai for three months. He then received further training in acting and martial arts in Los Angeles. It was in 2009 when Chay made his acting debut. 6 Times When Naga Chaitanya Proved He’s The King of Romance in Tollywood!

The charming actor, who celebrates his 36th birthday today, has done some amazing films over the years. But did you notice, other than his love for acting how he showcased his love for swanky cars and bikes too? Chay doesn’t post much on social media, but whenever he has dropped glimpses of his off screen life on Instagram, he has mostly shared pictures of luxurious hot wheels and cool sport bikes. On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, let’s take a look at those seven stunning pictures that prove the handsome hunk’s love for cars and bikes.

Ferrari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Triumph Thruxton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Timeless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

BMW R9T

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

BEAST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Petrolhead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Fun On Tracks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Ain’t those pictures totally gorgeous? Naga Chaitanya clearly cannot get his eyes off those luxurious cars and bikes and the adventurous rides. Here’s wishing Chay a very happy birthday and tons of success in his future endeavors!

