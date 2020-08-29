Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema, celebrates his 61st birthday today. Besides acting in Telugu films, he also worked in a few Hindi and Tamil movies too. Born to veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Annapurna, he has won numerous awards for his impeccable performances in his acting career. Nagarjuna has acted in more than 100 films and has done a variety of roles. This veteran actor was fondly called “Celluloid Scientist” because he kept on experimenting with a variety of scripts. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Controversial Reality TV Show To Go On-Air From September 6?

It was in 1967 when Nagarjuna Akkineni first stepped into the world of acting, as a child artist. He featured in the Telugu film Sudigundalu directed by Adurthi Subbarao. It was in 1986 when Nagarjuna had made his debut as a lead actor with the Telugu film titled Vikram. On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films! Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Photograph with South Stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shiv Rajkumar and Prabhu Looks Regal.

Vikram

This movie was the remake 1983 Hindi film Hero. It had marked Nagarjuna’s debut as a lead actor and it indeed gave him a perfect start.

Aakhari Poratam

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Sridevi was paired opposite Nagarjuna in this action drama that turned out to be a blockbuster.

Siva

Ram Gopal Varma had made his directorial debut with this movie and it is considered a trendsetter in Telugu cinema. In fact, this movie even helped Nagarjuna earn the label of a superstar.

Killer

Nagarjuna teamed up with the popular Malayalam filmmaker Fazil for this Telugu action thriller and even this movie was a huge hit at the box office. It featured Nagma as the leading lady.

Criminal

This was Nagarjuna Akkineni’s first Telugu-Hindi bilingual, a Mahesh Bhatt directorial that released in 1994 and 1995, respectively. Ramya Krishna and Manisha Koirala are the leading actresses in this action thriller.

These are some of the classics and also some of the super-hit movies starring Nagarjuna Akkineni. Here’s wishing the superstar a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

