Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer's Vignesh Shivan-Produced Movie Netrikann To Have An Independence Day 2020 Release (Details Inside)

Nayanthara Starrer Netrikann to Release in August (Photo Credits: Instgram, Twitter)

Its an Independence Day release for actress Nayanthara's next film Netrikann. Considered one of the busiest actresses of the South Indian film industry, Netrikann's announcement came in September 2019, when the lady was busy juggling some mega starrers like Bigil, Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy and Darbar. Netrikann (third-eye) serves as Nayanthara's 65th film and its title has been borrowed from Rajinikanth's 1981 film with the same name. The poster for Netrikann was released last year and the title was written in Braille. Nayanthara’s Next Film Netrikann to Be Bankrolled by Beau Vignesh Shivan.

Director Miling Rao, at the time of the film's announcement, had told a leading daily, "It is a strong title that works well for our script. You will understand its meaning when the film’s teaser is out. The film is a thriller and her (Nayanthara) role will be something she hasn’t done before. She liked the script and immediately said OK. It is Vignesh ShivN’s maiden production venture and we are all very happy. The film will be set in Chennai."

And now, if reports are to be believed, Netrikann will be hitting the theatres on August 15, 2020. 'The team is expected to make an official announcement on the release date, once the all India lockdown comes to an end,' a report in Filmibeat was quoted as saying. Confirmed! Ajmal Ameer Joins Nayanthara Starrer Netrikann.

If various reports in the media are to be believed, Netrikann sees Nayanthara play a lady cop cadet who loses her vision after an accident. It is also set to be loosely based on the Korean crime thriller Blind. Seen alongside Nayanthara in the film will be actor Ajmal Ameer.