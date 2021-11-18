Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar, is one of the most sought after actresses of South Cinema. She is popularly known for her works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. And pretty soon she’d also be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a film that’s helmed by Atlee. It was in 2003 when the beauty had made her acting debut with a Malayalam movie titled Manassinakkare and since then there’s no turning back for her. She is indeed one of the most successful actresses in the industry. Koozhangal Is India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2022 – All You Need To Know About Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Tamil Film!

Apart from Nayanthara’s professional life, fans have also been intrigued in her personal life, especially her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. The duo met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The duo has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. But when any picture of them surface online, it takes the internet by storm. In March this year, the couple posted a pic on their respective social media handles, in which the actress could be seen flaunting a ring on her finger. In an interview with TOI, Nayanthara confirmed that she got engaged to Vignesh during the lockdown period and it was an intimate affair. On the occasion of the Lady Superstar’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at 10 mushy pictures of Kollywood’s power couple that scream love. Nayanthara Confirms Her Engagement With Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Beauty Flaunting Her Engagement Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Twinning In Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa)

The Twinning Game Is Pretty Strong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa)

Love Is In The Air

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa)

Together Forever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa)

Vignesh And His Thangamey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Power Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

LOVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa)

Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Their First Pic Of 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

These pictures of birthday girl Nayanthara with her man Vignesh Shivan are enough to prove that they are a match made in heaven. We wish the Lady Superstar a very amazing birthday filled with love and happiness!

