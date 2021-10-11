It is heartbreaking to hear the news of Nedumudi Venu passing away on October 11 at the age of 73. The veteran actor, who has consistently given us so many great performances and memorable roles, has passed away after being admitted in a private hospital complaining of discomfort and breathlessness. It is a truly a tragic day for Malayalam cinema, as it has lost one huge icon, whose legacy can never be forgotten and whose contribution to cinema all Malayali fans should never ignore. Nedumudi Venu has left a gaping hole in our hearts for sure. Nedumudi Venu Dies at 73: Popular Malayalam Actor Dies at Private Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

There was a time when the absence of actors like Nedumudi Venu, Thilakan, Sukumari, KPAC Lalitha, Kalpana, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent et al makes a Malayalam movie incomplete. Pick up your fave Malayalam movie from the '80s and the '90s, and there is a high possibility that you will find Nedumudi Venu playing a major role in the movie. He has been a hero, he has been a villain, he has been a lovable father figure, he has been a devious rival. He is adept both in comedy and drama, so basically there is no role that he has not excelled in.

As we mourn the loss of this brilliant actor, we look at 20 of our fave characters of Nedumudi Venu, among the many, many that he had given us.

Chellappanashaari from Thakara

Nedumudi Venu in Thakara

This Bharathan film has one of Nedumudi Venu's earliest grey roles, and his impressive performance in the film opened many doors in Malayalam cinema for the actor.

Father in Chamaram

Nedumudi Venu in Chamaram

Another Bharathan film sees the actor as a member of the clergy who is a student in Zarina Wahab's class, and is often at the receiving end of jokes by his fellow students. Nedumudi Venu won the Second Best Actor award at Kerala State Films Awards. Nedumudi Venu Dies At 73: NS Madhavan Pays Tribute To The Legend By Sharing A Very Young Picture Of Him And Some Fond Memories.

Pavithran in Kallan Pavithran

Nedumudi Venu in Kallan Pavithran

The classic Padmarajan social comedy sees Nedumudi Venu take on the lead role, a thief trying hard to get rid of his 'Kallan' tag.

Appunni in Appunni

Nedumudi Venu in Appunni

This social entertainer, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, sees Nedumudi Venu who plays a simpleton working at his shrewd uncle's shop, and who loses his fiance to a school-master, played by Mohanlal in a very unusual role.

Ravunni Menon in Poochakkoru Mookkuthi

Nedumudi Venu in Poochakkoru Mookkuthi

Priyadarshan's out and out comedy entertainer has Nedumudi Venu and Sukumari plays the central couple of the film with contrasting personalities and doubting natures, and the combination of those result in much mirth. From Poochakkoru Mookuthi to Virus, 7 Times When Malayalam Cinema Handled Ensemble Multi-Narrative Movies in the Right Way!

Sikhandi Pillai in Panchavadi Palam

Nedumudi Venu in Panchavadi Palam

KG George's brilliant satire feels relevant even in these times. In an ensemble cast filled with some fantastic actors, Nedumudi Venu stands out at the shrewd and conniving political sympathiser, representing the capitalist class in the movie.

Appu Nair in Oru Katha Oru Nunakkadha

Nedumudi Venu in Oru Katha Oru Nunakkadha

In this light-hearted entertainer, also starring Madhavi and Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu hilariously plays the lead character of a conman, who keeps on lying to get himself out of sticky situations, and therefore landing in new ones.

Ravunni Nair in Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam

Nedumudi Venu in Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam

Bharathan directs this emotional, heartrending story of an old, child-less couple, who are quite content and happy in their lives, and how taking care of a young girl leads them to have both a sense of parenthood, and then to irrefutable loss. Both Nedumudi Venu and Sharada are excellent in the lead roles.

Sundaresan in Oridathu

Nedumudi Venu in Oridathu

G Arvindan's Oridathu is a searing satirical drama about the pros and cons of modernisation in a society. Nedumudi Venu plays Sundaresan, the overseer who overlooks the electrification of a village, soon becomes a hero there, but his flawed nature plays menace with the lives of people of the village.

Siddhan Aashan in Sarvakalasala

Nedumudi Venu in Sarvakalasala

Venu Nagavally's Sarvakalasala is a movie about moments and characters, rather than a structured plot, led by the great Mohanlal. Nedumudi Venu leaves an impact as the alcoholic vagabond with a untold tragedy, and his rendition of "Athiru Kaakkum" will stay with you even after the movie ends. From Mohanlal’s Sarvakalasala to Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju – 7 Malayalam Movies That Ditched Story Structure and Yet Turned Out to Be Awesome.

Kaimal in Chithram

Nedumudi Venu in Chithram

Priyadarshan's Chitram is one of Malayalam movie lovers' eternal favourites, starring Mohanlal and Ranjini. As the heroine's uncle and her confidante, Nedumudi Venu's Kaimal is easily a favourite character in the film, with enough doses of humour and emotions.

Kumaran Nair in Mukundetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu

Sreenivasan and Nedumudi Venu in Mukundetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu

Kumaran Nair in this Priyadarshan romantic comedy is quite a hoot. Nedumudi Venu plays Mohanlal's neighbour, an ex-military man who keeps on harking back to his army exploits and boasting about his son Sadanandan's career highs in Gulf.

Udaya Varma Thampuran in His Highness Abdullah

Nedumudi Venu in His Highness Abdullah

The role that gave Nedumudi Venu a much-deserved National Award. Sibi Malayil's musical thriller-drama sees the actor play an good-hearted, ailing royal with a penchant for classical music and surrounded by relatives who are looking to murder him. The movie features some powerful scenes between Nedumudi Venu and Mohanlal.

Kalloor Ramanathan in Bharatham

Nedumudi Venu in Bharatham

While Mohanlal's National Award-winning performance is the highlight of this classic, let's not forget that his character is enhanced because it was pitted against the tragedy of his elder brother's character. Nedumudi Venu is truly excellent as Kalloor Ramanathan, whose alcoholism eclipses his musical talents, leaving him embittered to see his younger brother carrying forward his father's legacy.

'Romance' Kumar in Keli

Nedumudi Venu in Keli

A personal top fave of this writer, Nedumudi Venu is an absolute scene-stealer as the flirty and envious shopkeeper, whose silky ways in conversing with the female customers are quite funny to watch, and so is his 'competition' with his rival.

Rajappan in Dhanam

Nedumudi Venu in Dhanam

Nedumudi Venu has done many negative roles in his career, but his character in this thriller stands out, with him playing a creepy policeman who has eyes on his young sister-in-law. His character in Oru Second Class Yathra feels like a continuation of his role in this movie.

Sreekrishnan Thampuran in Thenmavin Kombath

Nedumudi Venu in Thenmavin Kombath

Another character with grey shades, Nedumudi Venu's Sreekrishnan Thampuran starts off as a positive character in this Priyadarshan classic, before an unexpected love triangle turns him into a negative one, only to redeem himself in the finale.

Cherkkonam Swamy in Mithunam

Nedumudi Venu and Jagathy in Mithunam

Nedumudi Venu has only one scene in this movie, and yet what a memorable scene it turns out to be! As the fraudster velichappadu, Venu tunes up his comic skills to the very high and giving us one of the funniest scenes of all time, enhanced by the presence of Innocent and Jagathy Sreekumar. We just can't forget the moments where he ties his mundu aggressively and scream at Jagathy, "Bloody Fool!"

Aravindan in Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal

Nedumudi Venu in Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal

A heartwarming family entertainer made by Sathyan Anthikad, the focus is on the father-son relationship between Thilakan and Jayaram. Even though he has a brief role, Nedumudi Venu leaves quite the mark as the wastrel, sleazy uncle of the heroine, played by Samyuktha Varma in her acting debut.

Krishnankutty Menon in Ishtam

Nedumudi Venu in Ishtam

Sibi Malayil's family entertainer is about a grown up son helping his father reconnect with his old love. Nedumudi Venu is quite memorable as the father, and his scenes with Dileep, who plays the son, and Innocent, who plays his best friend, are quite funny and heartwarming to watch.

I know that I have not included his roles in films like Odaruthammava Njangalkku Aalariyam, Kathodu Kathoram, Manichitrathazhu, Yavanika, Paalangal, among others. But that is the beauty of this actor, whose performance makes every role seems memorable and magnificent enough. We will miss this legendary actor for sure.

