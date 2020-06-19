Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has shared a few pictures with beau Chaitanya Jv. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon. Niharika on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a cryptic message about her relationship status. She first shared a photograph of herself hugging Chaitanya's face and captioned it: "Peek-a-boo". On another picture of the two, she wrote: "Mine @chaitanya_jv" Are Kollywood Couple Sayyeshaa and Arya Expecting Their First Child Together?

Chaitanya, who reportedly is a businessman and works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, Niharika is seen kissing him on the cheek. His caption was an amalgam of the Niharika's and his name: "NisChay". The pair reportedly will get engaged in August and the families are now deciding the wedding date. Malayalam Actor Gokulan Marries Girlfriend Dhanya During the Lockdown; Jayasuriya, Tovino Thomas Congratulate the Couple

Several industry colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the two. Niharika's brother and southern star Varun Tej dropped some love emojis. Actress Anushka Shetty wrote: "Congratulations". Actress Lavanya wrote: Woohoo show face. Actor Sai Dharam Tej commented: "God bless you thalli". Actress Nidhhi Agerwal said: "Congratulations!!!!!"

Niharika Konidela With Beau Chaitanya Jonnalagedda

View this post on Instagram Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda

View this post on Instagram Peek-a-boo A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Actress Shriya Saran wrote: Congratulations... beautiful. Niharika had earlier teased her fans and followers with another cryptic image. She had posted a picture of a coffee cup which had "Ms Niha..Mrs?" with Ms striked off on the cup. Niharika is the daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

