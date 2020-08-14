Nikki Galrani, who is known for her works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, has been tested positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old actress confirmed about it by sharing the news across social media platforms. Nikki shared a statement in which she mentioned she was tested positive for coronavirus last week and has been under home quarantine. The actress has also shared her experience of going through this phase and has thanked all her near and dear ones and the medical professionals for taking care of her and being her constant support. Actor-Politician Karunas Tests Positive For COVID-19.

In the statement shared by Nikki Galrani, it read, “Hi everyone, I was tested for COVID-19 last week & my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma & uncertainty surrounding the corona virus so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell & taste etc. However, I’m recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home & quarantine.” She also wrote, “Considering my age & that I have no pre existing medical conditions, i know I’ll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends & everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease.” SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Nikki Galrani On Being Testes Positive For Coronavirus

I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now 🙏🏻😊 I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bk6QsIqqZz — Nikki Galrani (@nikkigalrani) August 13, 2020

Nikki Galrani had made her acting debut with the Malayalam film 1983. She made her debut in Kollywood with the film Darling and did a few more after it. Nikki has also done a few Kannada and Telugu films. We wish the actress a speedy recovery!

