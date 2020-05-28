Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika's Courtroom Drama To Start Streaming On Amazon Prime From May 29 - Here's All You Need To Know About The Film's Cast, Plot And More!

Ponmagal Vandhal Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Going by the current scenario seems like the deadly COVID-19 virus is far away from saying goodbye to the country. Amid this, the entertainment industry in India has suffered a huge financial loss. But then there is a ray of hope for all the filmmakers, as while the theatres are shut, digital route is the only solution it seems. Talking on the same lines, Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. For the unversed, this one will be the first-ever Tamil flick to have its worldwide premiere on an OTT platform. Jyothika Reacts to Ponmagal Vandhal Releasing on Amazon Prime, Explains the Reason for Opting for an OTT Platform.

The interesting part is that just a day before the film's release, on May 28, 2020, the makers hosted the first-ever digital premiere of their film. The courtroom drama is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and with the lockdown still intact in the country, we feel the makers played the right move. Earlier, in an interview, the lead actress had expressed her joy on going the digital way and mentioned how the OTT platform's extensive reach will give Tamil film lovers a gala time. And just incase you wanna know a little bit about the cast, plot and more, then read on. Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer: Jyotika's Relentless Lawyer Fights For Justice in a Complicated Case in This Intriguing Courtroom Drama (Watch Video).

Cast:

The movie stars Jyothika as the lead along with an ensemble cast including R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen.

Story:

This one is a courtroom drama which will see the lead as a strong woman who can go to any lengths to seek justice. The plot of the flick surrounds around a case from 2004 involving a serial killer which gets re-opened by Petition Pethuraj. From there on starts the fight for the truth.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Helmed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya, Ponmagal Vandhal also has a controversy attached to it. As it's OTT way had irked the theatre owners who declared that no Suriya movies to hit theatres in future. However, later South cinema producers later came out in support of the makers. Stay tuned to LatestLY for the review of Ponmagal Vandhal!