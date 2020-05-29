Ponmagal Vandhal Review: Twitterati Is Impressed With Jyothika's Engaging Courtroom Drama

Ponmagal Vandhal Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a lot of talk around it, Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal is finally had its successful OTT release. Jyothika starrer courtroom drama hit the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. The netizens were too quick to get hold of the film and the reviews of the die hard fans are already out. As expected looking at the hype of the film, Twitterati is pretty impressed with it. Critics too gave a positive response to the flick. Ponmagal Vandhal Movie Review: Jyothika’s Fiery Performance Breathes Life Into This Half-Baked Courtroom Drama Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Helmed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya, the film had its own set of battles to be fought before the release. The theatre owners down south were angry with the decision and tried to thwart the release on digital platform. However, it turned out to be the first ever Tamil movie to have its worldwide premiere on an OTT platform. The efforts have probably paid off and the fruits are sweet! Check out some of the tweets below.

Fan Praises Jyothika

#PonmagalVandhal What a movie.... Jyo mam,i was crying in the entire movie A very good content and Jyo mam did so well. Not forgetting the entire cast n crew so amazing@Suriya_offl and #Jyothika mam thank you so much@rparthiepan You are always awesome #KBhagyaraj Sir — Thien Mozhi தேன் மொழி (@MozhiThien) May 29, 2020

Hard Hitting

#PonmagalVandhal - A Decent Courtroom Drama With An Hard Hitting Message..🙏🏻👍🏻 #Jothika acting good! pic.twitter.com/ZHNURu58KC — Jilla Bala (@Jillabala2) May 29, 2020

Awesome Job

@Suriya_offl watched #PonmagalVandhal thank u fo taking an attempt to create such awareness Sir. #Jothika ma’am did justice to character n all others did awesome job👏🏻👏🏻 — Parimala (@ursdrpari) May 29, 2020

More Praises For Jyothika

#PonmagalVandhal brilliant film. Very important msg conveyed through the film,which every girl must know n learn #Jyothika mam such a powerful performance always proud of u hats off to the youngster dir for conveying such a strong msg 👍 @fredrickjj @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/xnDphKuMKb — Kashmira Pardesi ✳️ (@actor_kashmira) May 29, 2020

Women Power

Even though it’s a predictable storyline it’s a much relevant needed story telling to the society. Many women and children don’t speak their pain in this society because of fear.Suriya and team needs to give more power to women like this. #PonmagalVandhal — Viji (@Vijayaviji89) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the fans are resorting to the immoral practice of downloading the film illegally. It is obviously not a new thing faced by the makers of online piracy culture. Whether the movie was released in theatres, or on digital platform, some users always opt for the illegal downloading of the films. Despite the direct online release, Ponmagal Vandhal was not spared from the online piracy curse. It has to be seen how the makers react to the post-release reactions of the fans.