Ponmagal Vandhal Review: Twitterati Is Impressed With Jyothika's Engaging Courtroom Drama
Ponmagal Vandhal Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a lot of talk around it, Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal is finally had its successful OTT release. Jyothika starrer courtroom drama hit the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. The netizens were too quick to get hold of the film and the reviews of the die hard fans are already out. As expected looking at the hype of the film, Twitterati is pretty impressed with it. Critics too gave a positive response to the flick. Ponmagal Vandhal Movie Review: Jyothika’s Fiery Performance Breathes Life Into This Half-Baked Courtroom Drama Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya, the film had its own set of battles to be fought before the release. The theatre owners down south were angry with the decision and tried to thwart the release on digital platform. However, it turned out to be the first ever Tamil movie to have its worldwide premiere on an OTT platform. The efforts have probably paid off and the fruits are sweet! Check out some of the tweets below.

Meanwhile, the fans are resorting to the immoral practice of downloading the film illegally. It is obviously not a new thing faced by the makers of online piracy culture. Whether the movie was released in theatres, or on digital platform, some users always opt for the illegal downloading of the films. Despite the direct online release,  Ponmagal Vandhal  was not spared from the online piracy curse. It has to be seen how the makers react to the post-release reactions of the fans.