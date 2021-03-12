Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a video where he is seen lifting 140 kilos of weight. Prithviraj shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen working out in the gym, doing repetition of the intense workout with over a 100 kilos. Kunal Kemmu Deadlifts 150 Kgs of Weights, Says ‘It’s an Exercise That I Really Like’ (Watch Video).

"#deadlift 140 kgs. 3 reps. 6th set. Let the discussions begin," Prithviraj wrote. Prithviraj was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. Andhadhun Malayalam Remake Titled As Bhramam! Makers Release Prithviraj Sukumaran And Unni Mukundan’s Looks From The Film.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).