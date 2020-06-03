Prithviraj Sukumaran Voluntarily Gets Tested For COVID-19 and the Result Is Negative, Malayalam Actor Shares Test Report on Social Media

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy and the 58 member crew were stuck in Wadi Rum, a desert in Jordan, as they were shooting for the film Aadujeevitham. The shooting of the film had to be suspended owing to coronavirus outbreak and since then the team was trying to return home at the earliest. On May 22, the cast and crew returned back to bay. They flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they reached Kochi. The entire team was asked by the authorities to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days. Prithviraj Sukumaran not only followed the instructions, but also voluntarily got tested for COVID-19 and the result is negative. Aadujeevitham: Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and His 58 Member Crew Stranded in Jordan Return to India.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared the report of his COVID-19 test on social media platforms. While sharing it, the Malayalam actor captioned it as, “Did a voluntary COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all.” As soon as the actor shared this report, fans were extremely happy to see that he is absolutely fine. It was just a few days ago when Prithviraj had shared a pic and mentioned in his post, “My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care.” Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Shooting of Aadujeevitham in Jordan Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?

COVID-19 Test Report Of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Regarding Aadujeevitham, this Malayalam film is helmed by Blessy, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as an Indian immigrant worker named Najeeb in Saudi Arabia. Produced under the banner of KGA Films, the makers are yet to announce the release date of this movie.