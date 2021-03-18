Puneet Rajkumar, one of the biggest superstars of the Kannada film industry, celebrates his birthday today. There's always something about a person who literally grew up on the sets of the movie. He is the youngest son of the legendary actor Rajkumar and would often tag along with him to his father's sets. So you can say he got most of his film schooling while at work. Puneeth was also one of the most renowned child actors of the industry having worked in over 16 films. He was always prepping to become the superstar that he is today. French Biriyani Song Yen Madodu Swamy: Puneeth Rajkumar Turns Into a Singer For This Comedy Drama

While Puneeth's fans are well aware of the actor's life and journey, we feel we could help many others learn a bit more about this superstar. So here are five interesting facts about the actor you may or may not be aware of.

#Debut at six months old

Puneet's first brush with a camera happened when he was just six months old. He was part of the cast of Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi and was credited as Master Lohith.

#A National Award as a kid

In 1986, Puneeth played the innocent Bhola in Bettada Hoovu. For his sincere portrayal, he clinched the Best Child Actor at the 33rd National Film Awards

#A young singer

Puneeth recorded his first song for a movie when he was only a kid. He sang "Baana Daariyalli Soorya" for Bhagyavantha. No wonder he grew up to be a man with multi-talents.

#Musical guy

Puneet's flair for music made him open his own studio called PRK Audio which has millions of subscribers.

#Singing for charity

People always wondered what became of the money that Puneeth earns through singing in various home productions and also other banners. The actor had revealed that the remuneration is donated to charities.

