Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The official teaser of the same will be unveiled on February 14 on Valentine's Day and the movie is expected to release sometime in April this year. These are the updates fans of the flick know it and how. And today (Feb 11), the makers announced the music composers of the film and there's a surprise to this as well. As there'll be different composers for Hindi and South versions of Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam Pre-Teaser: Prabhas Dreams About Pooja Hegde, Teaser To Be Out on Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

As the movie is a romance drama, music plays quite an important aspect of the same. And so, for the South film, the melodies will be churned by Justin Prabhakaran whereas the Hindi version will be given its touch by Bollywood composer Mithoon with Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir. This is exciting. As fans of South and North will be treated songs according to their taste. Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishna Kumar Teases Prabhas Film's Teaser Is On the Way, Angry Fans Demand An Update ASAP! (View Tweets).

Here's The Tweet:

Read Details:

For Hindi Version @Mithoon11 will compose two songs and #MananBhardwaj will compose one track.For all the south versions @justin_tunes composed all the tracks .Expecting chart buster albums 😍#Prabhas #RadheShyam — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) February 11, 2021

This looks interesting, right? Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, apart from the leads, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Krishnam Raju, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan in key roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Stay tuned!

