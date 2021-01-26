Ravi Teja is a popular Tollywood actor, mainly known for doing action comedy roles. Born to Raj Gopal Raju and Rajya Lakshmi Bhupatiraju on January 26, 1968, today he is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu Cinema. Appeared in more than 50 films, Ravi Teja had made his debut in Telugu Cinema in 1990 and it was nine years later he bagged roles as a lead actor. The popular Tollywood actor has won hearts with his performances and today on his birthday, fans are showering him with heaps of love and good wishes across social media platforms. Krack Teaser: Ravi Teja's Cop Pulls Off Action and Romance in This Exciting Promo.

Ravi Teja has done some amazing projects in his filmy career. But his collaborations with Puri Jaggannadh are widely known. Ravi got his major breakthroughs whenever he teamed up with the ace filmmaker. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at those five films for which he joined hands with the director and they all turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.

Itlu Sravani Subramanyam – This 2001 released romantic drama was the project for which Ravi and Puri had collaborated for the first time. The first time collaboration turned out to be a commercial hit at the box office and even Ravi shot to fame as a solo lead actor.

Idiot – A year later, the actor and director duo joined hands once again for an action rom-com. From critics to fans, all praised Ravi’s performance (who essays the role of a guy with a carefree attitude) and dialogue delivery in this blockbuster film.

Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi – A sports drama released in 2003, starring Ravi and Asin in the lead, was one of the biggest hits of that year. Ravi plays the role of a kick-boxer in the film.

Neninthe – The film might not have turned out to be a blockbuster like the actor and director’s earlier three projects, but Ravi’s role of an assistant director, who is aspiring to become a filmmaker in the movie, was lauded by the audience.

Devudu Chesina Manushulu – This was the fifth time that Ravi and Puri had teamed up for a movie, and for the third time the former had collaborated with Ileana D’Cruz after Khatarnak and Kick. The film opened to mixed reviews, but it had decent openings at the box office.

These are the five films for which Ravi Teja and Puri Jaggannadh had collaborated. We wish the Tollywood actor a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

