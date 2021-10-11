Nedumudi Venu was a legendary actor of Malayalam Cinema. He passed away on October 11, 2021. He had started his career as theatre artist first and later went on to act in movies. It was in 1978 that he had made his acting debut with the film Thambu. He initially grabbed everyone's attention with his performance in films such as Oridathoru Phayalwan and Kallan Pavithran. Besides acting in films, he has also penned stories for films such as Theertham, Sruthi, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, among others. Nedumudi Venu, aged 73, his demise has come as huge shock to the members of Malayalam Cinema and fans of the actor. Nedumudi Venu, National Film Award-Winning Malayalam Actor, Passes Away At 73.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Resul Pookutty, Dulquer Salmaan and many others have remembered Nedumudi Venu and his great works. Sharing a picture of him, these actors have mentioned how the industry has lost a great star. Take a look at the posts shared by some of the actors: Nedumudi Venu Admitted in ICU After Veteran Malayalam Actor's Health Is Said to Be in a Serious Condition.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

Resul Pookutty

Dear Venuchettan… you were family to me…heartbroken! I can’t find words to express to describe your loss…. You will be missed as long as Malayalam cinema exist… May your soul find eternal peace…Pranams 🙏🙏🙏#RIPNedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/NWJzRLoaGh — resul pookutty (@resulp) October 11, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

GV Prakash Kumar

The legend is no more … Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir . a kind person and a great teacher . Will miss u sir pic.twitter.com/rxSmfimQeY — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) October 11, 2021

Khushbu

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/twCUKWkzgc — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 11, 2021

Rajiv Menon

#nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou! pic.twitter.com/MQyQplsAzW — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) October 11, 2021

Nedumudi Venu had acted in more than 500 movies. The three-time National Film Award-winning actor had recently recovered from COVID-19. He had to be rushed to the hospital on October 10 due to health complications. We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the late actor’s family and all loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).