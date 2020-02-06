RRR: Ajay Devgn Is Not Charging To Act in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn is one of the leading superstars of Bollywood. He has a huge fan base across the country, and now his die-hard fans are excited to see the superstar making his debut in South Indian Cinema. In January, Ajay started to shoot for this upcoming magnum opus, RRR, that is directed by SS Rajamouli. In fact, the actor-director duo’s pic right before the shooting schedule was dropped online and fans just couldn’t contain their happiness. Well, here’s another major update for all fans of Ajay! RRR: Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus (View Pics).

Ajay Devgn would be seen playing an extended cameo in RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. As per a report in 123Telugu.com, Ajay Devgn has not charged anything for his role in this film. The report states that the film’s producer DVV Danayya offered Ajay the remuneration for his role in the film, however, the actor refused to accept it. The remuneration that the producer was paying the actor was equal to what the film’s male leads were being paid. The reason behind it is his equation with the film’s director, SS Rajamouli. The two have been sharing a good rapport since the time of Eega, for which Ajay did a voice-over for the film’s Hindi version, Makkhi. RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Epic Historical, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, to Skip 2020; Gets a New Release Date!

Talking about the film’s release date, it has now been postponed to January 8, 2021. The film was initially scheduled to be released in July 2020, but the makers had to delay it as they want to give ‘a cinematic experience like never before’. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the leading actresses. Keep watching this space for further updates!