RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Epic Historical, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, to Skip 2020; Gets a New Release Date!

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan during RRR pooja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Fans of SS Rajamouli, be prepared for a little heartbreak. The visionary director, responsible for making India's biggest blockbuster in Baahubali franchise, is in the midst of making his next magnum opus, RRR. A period drama based on the lives of two of India's lesser-known freedom fighters, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, with Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the female leads. Ajay Devgn has a special appearance in the film. RRR: Ajay Devgn Poses With Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Director SS Rajamouli On the Sets of the Period Drama (See Pic).

RRR was supposed to release in 2020, with the summer being the first scheduled date. With the shoot still going on and the huge post-production process involved, it was unlikely that RRR would make it to the theatres in the summer. There were also speculations that the film would release during Diwali.

However, the official Twitter handle of the movie has now put up a clarification, along with the new release date. RRR will now be releasing on January 8th, 2021. Jr NTR And Ram Charan's RRR Avoids Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, To Release On October 2020?

Check out the tweet below:

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Before they put out the release date tweet, the makers also tweeted their apologies for the postponement, while clarifying why they came to this decision.

Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

We know that the postponement is a disappointment for the fans of the stars and the director out there. But if the delay would result in an awesome product, like Baahubali 2, then let's wair for a year more with bated breath.