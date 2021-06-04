S P Balasbrahmanyam would have been enthralling us more today with his unique voice had the cruel COVID-19 not taken him away from us. This is a kind of loss that the Indian music industry will never recover from. He was a record holder for singing maximum songs in a day. He wasn't just a singer but an actor and a famous dubbing artist as well. In fact, he has dubbed several Kamal Haasan movies into Telugu. But that's not all. The late singer had dubbed for Will Smith when Hancock released in 2008. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Last Hindi Song Was For This Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Film (Watch Video)

Yup, not kidding at all! In fact, SPB, as he was fondly called, got into the whole voice acting domain quite accidentally. Speaking to a web portal many years back, SPB recalled, "Dubbing happened by chance. You could say I was trapped. The pooja for the film Manmadha Leelalu was on and I went there. Even before this, the people involved in the film had sounded me on this possibility but I had politely refused and asked them to give me songs instead. At the pooja, they were running a scene and they asked me to read out a dialogue, which I did. At the end of it, the people gathered clapped, patted my back and said my voice was recorded. They also told me that I could not go back now and had to do the whole film. Gradually, I began enjoying this.” SP Balasubhramanyam’s Last Song Will Be For Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe (View Pics)

Check out a scene from Hancock's Telugu dubbed version

In August last year, SPB tested COVID-19 positive. He had posted a video on Facebook to inform the same. But soon his health deteriorated. Although did test negative after a while, the complications arising from the infection led to his demise on September 25, 2020.

