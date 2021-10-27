Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be on a high, as she has been travelling a lot in recent times. With her Rishikesh Yatra, Samantha for sure set some travel goals. Now the 'Shaakunthalam' actress jets off with her team for another trip. Samantha shared a happy photo of herself with her makeup artist Sadhana Singh and her stylist Jukalkar Preetham. The three of them pose at the airport, as they are spotted with their luggage and all set to enjoy. Samantha's bubbly look with her vacay outfit gives major fashion goals. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Defamation Case Row: Hyderabad Court Turns Down Actor’s Plea, Tells Her to Seek Apology.

Needless to say, the trio is one of the happiest bunch of people, when together. So, this trip appears to be one of the essential ones amidst all the happenings in Samantha's life. Sadhana Singh and Preetham stood strong during the rough phase Samantha has been through recently after her divorce. A week or so ago, Samantha had travelled on 'Char Dham Yatra', as she shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos. Her travel partner Shilpa Reddy also shared some exclusive pictures and videos from their devotion-filled trip. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is in Talks With the Telugu OTT Platform Aha for an Upcoming Venture.

Check Out Samantha's Instagram Story Below:

Samantha's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of her recent posts also had Samantha take up painting for a genuine cause, so as to pay tribute to the people affected by Covid. "One of these days If you hear a voice within you say 'You cannot paint', then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced", Samantha's post reads. On the work front, Samantha is to appear in 'Shaakunthalam', a mythological epic tale directed by Gunasekhar. Her other projects include 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' helmed by Vignesh Shivan and a couple of others

