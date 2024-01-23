Actress Shriya Saran, who celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple at her home in Mumbai, wore her wedding saree for the auspicious occasion, calling the day 'magical'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. The glimpse of the special occasion features the Drishyam fame actress in her wedding attire, and she looked graceful in the ethnic wear. Shriya wore a magenta pink coloured saree with silver work on it, and a golden full sleeves blouse. She tied her hair in a bun, keeping her makeup minimal. Shriya Saran Birthday: 7 Times the Drishyam 2 Actress Served Jaw-Dropping Looks on Social Media (View Pics).

The actress, who enjoys 4.6 million followers on Instagram, wrote: "Yesterday was magical. I wore my saree from my wedding for Sri Ram Puja at home, on the auspicious day of the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya." Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Shares Experience of Working with Upendra Rao in Upcoming Film.

View Shriya Sarans's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

In the stories section, she shared the same video and captioned it as: "Ram puja at home by Iskcon". Shriya married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018. The couple have a daughter, who was born in January 2021. On the work front, after Music School in 2023, she will be seen in the Tamil film Naragasooran.

