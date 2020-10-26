Vijay Sethupathi seemed pretty excited to be starring in 800 as the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. That is until the next day, he faces a tsunami of trolls. The issue was so fiery, that the actor thought it was better to step away from the role. But not before, a Twitter user issued a rape threat to his daughter. Promptly, Chennai's Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the cybercrime against the man, who was later identified to be a Sri Lankan national. The man has now apologised to Sethupathi and his family. Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Gets Rape Threats from a Twitter User, Chennai Police Register Case Against Him.

A Sri Lankan news channel ran a video of the man apologising for his words. but his face was blurred in the footage. He said, "I’ve never spoken like this in my entire life. The reason behind this was I lost my job due to coronavirus and I was angry at Vijay Sethupathi, like other Sri Lankan Tamils, because he was acting in that movie. I will not repeat this."

He added, "I apologise to the Tamils of the world, Vijay Sethupathi anna, your wife, and your daughter, whom I consider my sister. I have a family and if my face is publicised, my life will be ruined," 800: Vijay Sethupathi Exits Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic after the Cricketer Asked Him to Quit Following the Backlash.

This won't be the first time a rape threat has been issued on the internet. Agrima Joshua, a standup comic, received multiple rape threats for allegedly joking about Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. More recently, rape threats were issued against MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter after he did not perform as per the expectations in a cricket match.

The First Information Report (FIR) against the Sri Lankan man was filed under sections 153 (intent to causing riot), 294 (B) (using obscene language in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67B (transmitting obscene material through the internet) of the Information Technology Act. We hope that justice is served.

