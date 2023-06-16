Tamannaah Bhatia is a hottie popularly known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. It has been more than 15 years since the 33-year-old diva has been part of the showbiz industry. With her acting and dance skills, fashion choices and natural beauty, she continues to rule hearts, both onscreen and off screen. Apart from her choice of roles in films, Tamannaah has also grabbed attention by doing some of the hottest songs and those numbers have been a huge hit. Well, the actress whose recent series Jee Karda premiered on Amazon Prime Video, has become talk of the town for her bold role. Her raunchy lovemaking scenes from the series have left fans stunned. Tamannaah Bhatia in Jee Karda: Actress’ Hot, Bold Lovemaking Scenes Go Viral; Fans Shocked by Her Dare-Bare Risqué Avatar.

But this isn’t the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia set screens on fire with her sexy, sensuous and seductive avatars. Even before taking up these bold scenes in Jee Karda, this beauty set temperatures soaring with some of the hottest dance numbers in which she was paired opposite the leading actors of south cinema, including Allu Arjun and Prabhas. From “Nachchavura” to “Dhivara”, here’s looking at the five sizzling dance numbers of Tamannaah. Did Tamannaah Bhatia Break Her 18-Year-Old No-Kissing Policy? Here's What Lust Stories 2 Actress Has to Say! (Watch Video).

Nachchavura

This song from Badrinath showed Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling chemistry. Drenched in rain, from their dance to romancing each other, it was a jaw-dropping moment for fans.

Vaana Vaana Velluvaye

Another rain dance number and a sensuous performance by Ram Charan and Tamannaah. The beauty showed off her envious curves in saree, strapless dress and half saree.

Chupulatho Deepala

From showing off her sexy side to romancing Ravi Teja, Tamannaah oozed sex appeal in this track from Bengal Tiger movie. She looked super-hot in every frame of this chartbuster song.

Adada Mazhaida

Karthi and Tamannaah set the temperatures soaring with their chemistry and this song from Paiya that had turned out to be audiences’ favourite.

Dhivara

Baahubali: The Beginning was not just a visual spectacle, but it even gave fans some amazing songs and one of them was the Telugu track “Dhivara” that was titled as “Khoya Hain” in Hindi. It showcased Prabhas and Tamannaah’s cheesy romance amidst picturesque locales.

