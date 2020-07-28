Tamil Actor Shaam has been arrested by the police for taking part in illegal activities at his home in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Shaam was arrested from his home for gambling from there, along with 14 others who were also picked up for the offence, as per a report in Indiaglitz.com. The 14 other include well-known businessmen, directors and other private film officials, reports the portal. However, the actor is now out on bail. Jagame Thandhiram Song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Makers Treat Dhanush Fans on His Birthday with the First Single and It’s A Mass Number! (Watch Video).

As per a report in India Today, the police acted on a tip-off and conducted the raid at an apartment belonging to Shaam where they found money amounting to lakhs, game boards and tokens which were seized and the accused were taken into custody. In fact, along with Shaam, his accomplices to are out on bail.

Other details that were revealed were that the gambling business was taking place ever since the lockdown was imposed and that they even had specific timings - 11 am to 4 pm.

On the work front, Shaam is a well known face in Kollywood and Tollywood having done films in both industries. He is also waiting for his Tamil Film Party to release once the lockdown is lifted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).