Tamil Film Producers Council Requests TN Government to Grant Permission to Resume Shooting?

From May 11, the Kollywood industry had resumed on post-production works after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for the same. There are many big budget films that have resumed its post-production works amid lockdown. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, several industries have been hit and the show business is one among them. As per the latest development, the Tamil Film Producers Council has requested the Tamil Nadu government to grant permission to resume shooting of films. COVID-19 Effect: Kollywood Industry To Partially Resume Post Production Work From May 11 With Tamil Nadu Government's Permission.

As per a report in India Today, the producers who met Kadambur Raju are Dhananjayan, Suresh Kamatchi, PL Thenappan, JSK Sathish, T Siva among other. The submitted a letter to the TN government that read, “Around 600 crores of investment have been locked in these films and the livelihood of the producers has been badly affected. Similar to other industries which have been permitted to operate, we request the government to allow permission to resume shooting activities with certain restrictions. We will follow the necessary safety measures and guidelines imposed by the government.” From Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Jayasurya’s Sufiyum Sujathayum, Here Are the 5 South Movies Confirmed to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Kadambur Raju Meet Producers, Filmmakers, Theatre Owners

However, an official announcement on the permission been granted to resume shooting is awaited. The show business has had huge impact ever since the lockdown has been imposed. The income of daily wage workers have been affected the most. There is no clarity yet by when everything will be resolved and when the lockdown will be completely lifted.