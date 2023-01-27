Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during padyatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was taken to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. The incident occurred when there was a stampede like situation outside a mosque visited by Lokesh soon after launching his 4,000 km-long padyatra. Jamuna Dies at 86; Veteran Telugu Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Milan, Mooga Manasula Among Others.

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers surge forward after Lokesh came out of the place of worship. In the melee, the actor fell down and fainted. Local TDP leaders rushed him to a private hospital in Kuppam. Taraka Ratna's uncle and popular actor N Balakrishna called on him at the hospital. The young actor was later shifted to a hospital in Bangalore. Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies at 87: Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Thandri Kodukula Challenge, Narasimhudu, Maharshi Among Others.

Taraka Ratna Hospitalised:

Andhra Pradesh | Telugu actor Taraka Ratna fell unconscious reportedly due to exhaustion during TDP leader Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' (Youth Voice) Padhyatra near Kuppam. He is being treated at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/rWKAjwdw6E — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh. Taraka Ratna, who made his film debut in 2002 and has acted in about a dozen movies and web series, is reportedly keen to contest next year's Assembly elections.

