Thalapathy 65: Premam Fame Madonna Sebastian to Play a Key Role in Vijay Starrer?

Thalapathy Vijay, Madonna Sebastian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madonna Sebastian is one of the popular actresses down south. She shot to fame for her role as Celine George in the Malayalam film Premam, which also marked her acting debut. Besides it, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. Very soon she’d be making her debut in the Kannada film industry with the film Kotigobba 3. Regarding Thalapathy 65, there have been numerous rumours going on regarding its cast. The latest buzz is Madonna Sebastian has been roped in to play a key role in this Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

There have been no official announcement made on Thalapathy 65 yet. It is said on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, which is on June 22, the official word will be out. As per reports, Thalapathy 65 will be helmed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss and it is said to be a sequel of the action thriller Thuppakki. It is said that this flick is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and sources close to the team have denied about Madonna Sebastian’s role in this movie, reports Sify.com. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

The sources have further revealed to the portal that owing to the lockdown imposed across the country due to the ongoing global crisis, the team couldn’t finalise the cast yet. But director AR Murugadoss is reportedly busy fine tuning the script of this big-budget action thriller. Stay tuned for further updates!