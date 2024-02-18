Tamil Superstar Vijay, who launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, has openly stated that he is aiming for the 2026 assembly elections and has no interest in the upcoming general elections. A press statement from Vijay‘s office said that TVK would be holding a meeting of its office bearers on Monday, February 19, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur at 9 a.m. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

The party district and state office bearers will participate in the meeting in which decisions regarding the 2024 general elections will be announced. IANS earlier reported that Vijay is likely to extend a helping hand to BJP in the general elections. However, neither Vijay nor his office bearers subscribe to the likely support his party would extend to the BJP in the elections.

In Tamil Nadu, two former Chief Ministers, M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, were superstars of the Tamil tinsel world. Muthuvel Karunanidhi, DMK leader and former chief minister of the state, was one of the foremost scriptwriters in the Tamil film industry. This shows that the Tamil film industry and Dravidian politics of the state are intertwined, and the entry of Vijay may take Tamil politics by storm as he is a superstar of Tamil tinsel town.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2024 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).