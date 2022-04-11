KGF Chapter 2, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has already won moviegoers' hearts with its engaging posters, teaser and trailer. The period drama has lot of expectations attached to it considering it stars Yash as the protagonist. This one happens to be a Kannada movie which will also release in four other languages at the theatres. Right from the glimpses to the songs, fans have already gave a thumbs up to the South movie. KGF Chapter 2 Song Toofan: Lyrical Video From Yash’s Upcoming Magnum Opus To Be Out On March 21!

Now, ahead of KGF 2's release at the cinema halls, just in case, you want to know all things about the epic saga, then you are at the right place. As here's all you need to know about KGF Chapter 2.

Cast - Yash will be seen playing the lead star in KGF 2 whereas the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays the villain. The film also features actors Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Plot - KGF Chapter 2 will narrate the story of protagonist Rocky played by Yash and how he claims the Kolar Gold Mines. The movie is set in the 1970s and 1980s era. KGF Chapter 2: Teaser of Yash's Film Garners More than 200 Million Views; Director Prashant Neel Thanks Fans on Twitter.

Watch KGF Chapter 2 Trailer:

Release Date - Yash's KGF Chapter 2 hits the screens on April 14, 2022. Apart from Kannada, the film will be released in dubbed versions that include Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Review - The reviews for KGF Chapter 2 are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you all as soon as the review of the Yash-starrer is out. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).