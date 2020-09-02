Power Star Pawan Kalyan, one of the most loved and brilliant actors of Tollywood, has turned a year older today. Fans might not be able to have any social gathering and celebrate his 49th birthday, but across social media platforms these fans are ensuring to celebrate his special day with much zeal. From putting up common display pictures on their social media handles, to sharing footages of his works, posting throwback pictures and thoughtful messages, the celebrations of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday started much in advance. #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan: Fans Begin Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Celebrations Two Months In Advance.

Pawan Kalyan, actor-politician, son of Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi and the youngest brother Megastar Chiranjeevi, had made his acting debut in 1996. Besides being an amazing actor, Pawan Kalyan is also into politics and it was in March 2014 that he entered and founded the Jana Sena Party. So on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the classics that one must watch. Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Turn a Year Older on September 2! Fans Trend #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP and Start with the Celebrations.

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi – Pawan Kalyan had made his acting debut with this film directed by EVV Satyanarayana. This movie is the official remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Tholi Prema – Starring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in the lead, this movie helmed by A Karunakaran, won National Award and six Nandi Awards. Pawan Kalyan who plays the character Balu is seen as a reckless young lad of his family.

Gokulamlo Seeta - Remake of the Tamil film Gokulathil Seethai, it was from this movie the actor who was credited as Kalyan, changed his name to Pawan Kalyan. Once again he is seen as a careless and spoiled brat in this Muthyala Subbaiah directorial film.

Gabbar Singh – This Harish Shankar directorial featured Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead. It is an adaptation of the Hindi film Dabangg starring Salman Khan. It was one of the highest grossing films of 2012.

Attarintiki Daredi – This comedy drama starred Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Akkineni and Pranitha Subhash in the lead. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film had emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time until the records was shattered by Baahubali: The Beginning.

So these are some of the classics featuring the Power Star of Tollywood. Here’s wishing Pawan Kalyan good health, fabulous projects and immense happiness. Happy Birthday, Pawan Kalyan!

