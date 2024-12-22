Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable post on Instagram to celebrate his 13th wedding anniversary with wife Amal Sufiya. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2011, and to mark the occasion, Dulquer wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on their 13-year journey together. He described their relationship as a journey with "speed breakers and potholes" but also moments of "silky smooth" happiness with "the greatest of views." He added, "As long as I have your hand to hold, I believe we can reach anywhere." Along with the touching note, Dulquer posted beautiful photos of the couple. Check them out! Pooja Hegde and Dulquer Salmaan’s Upcoming Romantic Drama Set To Begin Production in 2025, Marking Their First On-Screen Pairing.

Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amal Sufiya on Wedding Anniversary

