The original cut of Bala’s film, Varmaa, starring Dhruv Vikram and Megha in the lead, has finally made its way to the streaming platform. The film has been released today and one can view it on the streaming platform Simply South. It is the first time ever that the audience will get to watch two Tamil films with same hero in the lead, helmed by two different directors on the same remake, Arjun Reddy. Well, as per the reviews that are doing rounds, critics are disappointed with Bala’s film. Varmaa: Original Cut of Dhruv Vikram's Arjun Reddy Remake, Directed by Bala, To Release on OTT!

The expectations were sky high as Arjun Reddy and its remakes were a huge hit. Moreover, with Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv as the lead actor, Kollywood lovers were eagerly waiting to see him in Bala’s directorial. However, not only the casting has been a letdown for critics, but even the direction and the narration has received thumbs down. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by critics. Arjun Reddy Tamil Version: Singapore Censor Board Grants ‘NC16’ Certification to Director Bala’s Film Varmaa?

Times of India - Varmaa offers one the chance to find out, even it means you will have to sit through a romance-as-self-abuse story for the fourth time. Fortunately, for us, unlike in the previous instances, we do not have to sit through a three-hour saga. Varmaa runs under two hours, and feels like someone decided to play Adithya Varma at 1.5X speed on YouTube.

Binged - Varmaa is devoid of all the stylish exuberance of the original. Nothing seems heroic or ‘manly’ despite the in-your-face ‘phallic.’ exertion by the director. It is changes like these and not so slick execution that makes Varmaa is a bore.

Film Companion - Looking back at how much better, how much more confident he (Dhruv Vikram) was in Adithya Varma, the young actor probably benefited from play-acting through the whole film once. Varmaa must have been one hell of a dress rehearsal.

So that’s what the critics have to say about Bala’s directorial Varmaa. If you have watched the film, then share your views with us about it in the comment section below.

