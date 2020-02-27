Arjun Reddy Tamil Version: Singapore Censor Board Grants ‘NC16’ Certification to Director Bala’s Film Varmaa?

Director Bala's Film Varmaa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

How can one forget the controversy that revolved around the Tamil Version of Arjun Reddy, filmmaker Bala’s directorial, Varmaa? Producer Mukesh R Mehta’s decision to scrap Dhruv Vikram’s debut film Varmaa, citing ‘not at all happy with the final version’ and hence the decision to not release Varmaa was one of the biggest controversy of 2019. E4 Entertainment issued a press statement citing that they would go for a complete re-shoot, with a complete new cast and crew, but would be retaining the lead hero, Dhruv Vikram. And that’s how debutant director Gireesaaya’s version of Adithya Varma had released. But there are reports doing rounds that the Singapore Censor Board has granted ‘NC16’ Certification to director Bala’s film Varmaa. Varmaa: Shocking! Director Bala Fired From Dhruv Vikram’s Debut, Arjun Reddy Remake to Be Reshot Completely.

The fan clubs of Dhruv Vikram have been sharing a picture on Twitter that shows ‘NC16’ Certification been granted to Varmaa. NC16 certification means no children below the age of 16 would be permitted to the watch the film. It is restricted to persons aged 16 and above. If you haven’t seen that post yet, check it out right away! Varmaa Movie Controversy: Director Bala Issues a Statement Saying He Exited the Project To Safeguard His Creative Freedom.

Filmmaker Bala had responded to the press statement issued by E4 Entertainment regarding Varmaa saying, “I’m forced to safeguard creative freedom. It was my own decision to relieve myself from this project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.” Bala is one of the most popular filmmakers, who is widely acclaimed for ‘revolutionizing Tamil cinema’. Talking about Varmaa, some fans are eagerly waiting to know if the film would be released in India or not. Stay tuned for further updates!