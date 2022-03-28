'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his next with 'Pokiri' director Puri Jagannadh. As the duo awaits the release of their first movie 'Liger' together, they have decided to collaborate for another time. Releasing an interesting poster, the 'Pelli Choopulu' actor announced his next with Puri Jagannadh. In the poster released by Vijay, the latitude and longitude values are inscribed. The values which led to Mumbai when googled. Liger Duo Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh To Team Up Once Again; Official Announcement On The Pan-Indian Film To Be Made On March 29.

The makers have also mentioned that, more details about the crazy project will be unveiled at 02:20 p.m. on Tuesday.Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh As of now, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's movie have kept the details under the wraps. Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor Roped In for Puri Jagannadh’s Next Film Jana Gana Mana – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A new MISSION is ready to take off. The Destructive Combo 💥@TheDeverakonda - #PuriJagannadh Next Mission Launch on 𝟐𝟗 - 𝟎𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 ⏳14:20 HOURS Stay FOCUSED 💥@Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/f1oXvrU8Bk — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) March 28, 2022

On the other hand, the duo's 'Liger' is currently in the post-production phase and will be released soon. Vijay Deverakond has essayed a titular role as a MMA fighter in this upcoming movie.

